Move follows Army Training Center’s statement that Woozi complied as a personal favor, while the artist’s agency declined to confirm details

The Army Training Center will conduct an internal survey this month to check whether any private requests were made through superior-subordinate relationships, following controversy over a platoon leader asking Seventeen's Woozi to help arrange a wedding singer, the Army confirmed to The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

The Army Training Center said the survey would be conducted among all members of the relevant unit in December. It stressed, however, that the process is not a formal investigation into the Woozi case and declined to disclose specific details of the questionnaire.

The issue surfaced after media reports on Monday that a platoon leader at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, had asked Woozi, then just joined as a trainee soldier in September, to help find a singer to perform at his wedding. The two were not known to have had any personal relationship before Woozi’s enlistment.

Woozi reportedly contacted a well-known ballad singer, who later performed at the wedding in October free of charge. Wedding congratulatory performance fees for top-tier singers typically range from about 3 million to 5 million won ($2,030-$3,370).

The Army Training Center said there was no coercion involved and described Woozi’s actions as a personal favor.

“There was no illegal act or violation of regulations,” an Army Training Center official said. “The congratulatory performance was arranged purely as a personal act of goodwill by Woozi.”

“Taking into account any issues Woozi may not have been able to fully address, the unit is preparing a survey or additional follow-up measures to be conducted within December,” the official added. “If any violations are identified through the survey or a review of the circumstances, appropriate legal action will be taken,” the official added.

Woozi’s agency, Pledis Entertainment under Hybe, said it was unable to confirm the facts related to the issue. The agency did not provide further comment by press time.

The Army Training Center has stated that there were no legal issues in the case, but a formal investigation would require direct testimony from Woozi that a coercive request was made. Without such testimony, the military has little basis to initiate disciplinary action.

Woozi was later selected as a drill instructor and is currently serving at the same training unit as the platoon leader involved in the controversy.