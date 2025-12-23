$150b MASGA push gains momentum as Trump casts shipbuilding as strategic priority

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US Navy plans to build a new class of frigate in cooperation with South Korea’s Hanwha Group, a move anticipated to speed up the $150 billion shipbuilding investment initiative known as "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again," or MASGA.

“Last week, the Navy announced a brand new class of frigate and they’re going to be working with South Korean company Hanwha,” Trump said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

His remarks follow Friday’s announcement that the US Navy plans to deploy a new class of combat vessels that are smaller and more agile, designed to complement larger, multimission warships.

Trump praised Hanwha as “a good company” and said the company had agreed to invest $5 billion in a Philadelphia naval shipyard, apparently referring to Hanwha Philly Shipyard, which the conglomerate acquired last year. Trump said the facility, once a great shipyard, had been closed for years and is now reopening, working with private companies and the navy.

Trump was referring to Hanwha Group’s planned facility investment of $5 billion, announced in August. Hanwha had said that the funding will go toward improving infrastructure at the facility, including the installation of two additional docks and three quays to increase capacity.

But a Hanwha Ocean official, when asked about the frigate order, its timeline and whether any deal has been finalized, said nothing has been decided.

With Trump’s explicit mention of Hanwha, observers see the MASGA initiative taking more concrete shape, raising expectations that additional shipbuilding plans could be announced in the coming months.

According to industry sources, Hanwha Ocean has submitted an application to the US Department of Defense for a facility clearance license, a key security certification necessary for sensitive defense projects such as US Navy programs.

Under the MASGA project, the South Korean government will support shipbuilders such as Hanwha Ocean, HD Hyundai and Samsung Heavy Industries through direct investment, loans and guarantees for projects aimed at revitalizing and strengthening US maritime capabilities. Major potential investment areas involve acquiring and modernizing US shipyards, building vessels, supplying equipment and parts, as well as conducting maintenance, repair and overhaul work.

Although the two governments signed a memorandum of understanding in November outlining the overall framework for the investment, no specific project has yet been designated as the first beneficiary, with observers saying Hanwha could become the first recipient of the MASGA package.

The MASGA plan has been credited as a decisive factor in breaking the stalemate in the tariff negotiations. South Korea agreed to invest $350 billion, including $150 billion earmarked for the shipbuilding industry in the US, and in return, the tariffs were reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent.

At Monday’s press conference, Trump announced that the US Navy will construct two new, large battleships, as part of what he called the “Golden Fleet” initiative.

Trump said the new battleships will be the “fastest, the biggest and by far 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built,” adding that up to 25 could ultimately be constructed.

Once completed, Trump said the vessels would be equipped to carry hypersonic and “extremely lethal” weapons.