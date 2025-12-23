RM, leader of BTS, publicly voiced frustration with the group’s agency during a livestream on Sunday, drawing attention to rare, open criticism of Hybe subsidiary Big Hit Music.

His remarks, RM's second such expression of frustration in a week, have fueled concern among fans and industry observers about the group’s relationship with its agency ahead of BTS’ anticipated spring 2026 comeback.

During a livestream on fan platform Weverse on Sunday, RM voiced disappointment with Hybe over what he perceived as a lack of support from the company.

“I wish our company would show us a little more affection. I wish they would embrace us more,” said RM.

His comments came as he and the other BTS members were talking to their fans about their delayed activities after the members reunited since discharging from military service in June.

Sunday wasn’t the first time RM expressed frustration. On Dec. 17, RM was quoted during another livestream as saying, “I’m so sick of 2025 I could die,” and “I’m going crazy because I want to have a comeback as soon as possible. I particularly hate this year-end.”

He also expressed frustration toward Hybe for not announcing BTS’ comeback date faster, saying: “When is the company going to announce the comeback date? I wish Hybe would make the announcement sooner.”

Following the chain of RM’s comments directed toward BTS’ agency, many fans voiced their frustration toward Hybe and Big Hit Music. There were also some fans criticizing RM, saying that vague grievances only add confusion and fatigue at a time when expectations regarding their comeback are high.

However, it is rare for an artist to openly criticize the agency they are currently part of in such a public space, and speculations about what drove RM to openly address his frustration have risen. Some question whether BTS could be in a disagreement with Hybe.

“It’s difficult to determine whether BTS and Hybe are on bad terms just based on a few comments made by RM,” an industry official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday. “However, airing frustrations through livestreams can be seen as a leveraging method for BTS, using fan sentiment to pressure the agency into announcing their comeback soon.”

“Rather than a direct criticism of the company, the comments appear closer to an expression of shared frustration with the fans, who have long waited for their comeback for years,” the official added.

“The underlying message is, ‘We are also struggling and frustrated.’"