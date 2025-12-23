Seventeen certified gold with its 2023 single “Ima -Even if the world ends tomorrow-.”

The Japanese-language song exceeded 50 million streams in the country as of November, according to the Recording Industry Association of Japan on Tuesday, granting the certification.

The 13-member act now has 18 songs to achieve the feat.

Co-written by Woozi, “Ima” is the lead track from “Always Yours.” The 27-track best-of album in Japan was released in August 2023. It topped Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Album Rankings and claimed the No. 5 spot on its Yearly Album Ranking. The album sold over 750,000 copies and went triple platinum.

On Sunday, the group wrapped up the Japan leg of its tour “New_.” The four-city dome tour in the country drew a combined 420,000 attendees, its agency Pledis Entertainment said. The tour will resume in February in Hong Kong.