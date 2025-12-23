DAY6 surpassed 100 million views on YouTube for the first time with its music video for “You Were Beautiful,” according to label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.

The band of four released the video in February 2017, accompanying the lead single from “Every DAY6 February,” a project through which it released a new song every month.

“You Were Beautiful,” along with “Time of Our Life” from 2019, made their way to the charts some time after release, and ranked No. 7 on Melon’s year-end chart in 2024.

DAY6 marked its 10th debut anniversary this year with its fourth album, “The Decade,” and three shows in Seoul. The concert was held last week and will expand into a tour in Asia, starting in Hong Kong on Jan. 17.