A court hearing is set to be held Tuesday on whether to extend the arrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed imposition of martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold the hearing at 2:30 p.m. to determine whether Yoon should be held further on charges of aiding the enemy and power abuse in connection with his alleged drone deployment to North Korea in October last year.

Yoon, who has been held in custody since July on charges of obstructing justice by blocking his detention by investigators in January, is currently set to be released after his six-month arrest expires Jan. 18.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team requested an extension of his arrest last month while additionally indicting him over the alleged drone operation, which it claimed was aimed at inciting the North's retaliation and using it as a pretext for the martial law declaration in December last year.

The hearing will be held behind closed doors.

In the event an extension is granted, Yoon could be jailed for up to six more months.

A verdict on the obstruction of justice charge is set to be delivered Jan. 16.

A separate trial is also under way on charges that Yoon led an insurrection through the imposition of martial law. (Yonhap)