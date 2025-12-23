Unionized railway workers again put on hold their plan to launch a strike, as the union and the government reached a temporary deal on bonus payments, according to union officials Tuesday.

The Korean Railway Workers' Union had planned to launch a strike Tuesday, but the plan was shelved after the temporary agreement was reached overnight, union officials said.

Trains were running normally Tuesday, the state railway operator said.

The government reportedly offered a phased plan to raise performance bonus payments, paying 90 percent of base salary next year and 100 percent in 2027.

The union had argued for performance bonuses to be set at 100 percent of base pay, consistent with other public institutions. (Yonhap)