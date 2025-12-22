Korea will issue up to 80,000 new E-9 visas in 2026, marking a second consecutive year of reductions to the quota for foreign unskilled workers, the Ministry of Employment and Labor said Monday.

The E-9 visa allows nationals from 17 countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, China, Thailand, Bangladesh and Indonesia, to work in labor-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, fisheries and services for up to three years.

The stay can be extended by up to two additional years upon an employer’s request to the government.

The annual quota has continued to decrease from 165,000 in 2024 to 130,000 in 2025, before falling to 80,000 for 2026.

The government said demand for foreign labor, which surged after the COVID-19 pandemic, has eased back to prepandemic levels. It also cited a decline in job vacancies in manufacturing and construction.

Despite the reduction, industry observers say labor shortages are unlikely to worsen, as the number of newly issued E-9 visas in recent years has already hovered around 80,000.

To address concerns over labor shortages in regions outside the Seoul metropolitan area, the ministry said it will ease employment restrictions for companies located outside Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. These firms will be allowed to hire E-9 workers up to 30 percent of their Korean workforce, up from the current 20 percent limit.

“We will continue efforts to ensure that foreign and domestic jobs play complementary roles and form a virtuous cycle,” a labor ministry official said. “We will also build an integrated support system for all foreign workers to provide comprehensive protection and assistance without blind spots.”