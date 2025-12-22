Two executives from Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor business have been named IEEE fellows for 2026, one of the highest honors in electrical and electronics engineering.

The Korean tech giant said Monday its Senior Vice President Song Kee-bong, who heads the System LSI Research Center at Samsung Device Solutions Research America, and Vice President Han Jin-woo, who leads next-generation DRAM development at Samsung’s Semiconductor Research Center, were selected for the distinction.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE, annually grants the fellow title to fewer than 0.1 percent of its members, recognizing individuals with more than a decade of experience who have made outstanding contributions to technology and society across fields such as communications and semiconductors.

“The selection of the two leaders as IEEE Fellows goes beyond individual achievements and represents a significant milestone, demonstrating that Korea’s semiconductor technology is gaining recognition on the global stage,” a Samsung official said.

Song was recognized for his contributions to cellular communications, modem-RF system design and performance optimization.

He leads research and development in areas including modems, connectivity, on-device artificial intelligence and system-on-chip technologies. He has published numerous papers in wireless communications and signal processing and holds more than 80 patents.

His selection reflects achievements such as the industry’s first 5G modem development, advances in 5G millimeter-wave transceiver technology, and the commercialization of non-terrestrial network technology. The NTN enabled satellite-based emergency services like Satellite SOS, deployed in Exynos Modem 5400 and Exynos 2500.

Han was named an IEEE Fellow for his work on next-generation 3D DRAM technology.

He has led research into overcoming the scaling limits of conventional DRAM by stacking memory cells vertically rather than horizontally, a key approach for increasing storage density in future memory devices. He currently oversees next-generation DRAM research at Samsung.

A former NASA researcher, Han has published more than 160 SCI-indexed papers and holds over 200 patents across memory, logic and sensor technologies.

“We will work with researchers across the globe to seek the potential of semiconductors and develop technologies, ushering in a new era,” a company official added.