The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Monday accepted the conservative opposition parties' demand for a new special counsel probe into a bribery scandal centered on the Unification Church linked to lawmakers of both parties.

The ruling party's leadership proposed the special counsel probe targeting both main parties to lay bare the Unification Church's interference in South Korean politics, rejecting accusations that it had blocked a special counsel probe to shield its lawmakers.

Democratic Party leader Rep. Jung Chung-rae told a meeting of the party's supreme council Monday that there is "no reason not to accept" the demand from the conservative parties for the passage of the special counsel bill.

Jung added that the special counsel on Unification Church scandals will come along with a follow-up special counsel investigation proposal against ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, as all of the ongoing special counsel investigations against them will be forced to end their operation in December.

Given the conservative parties' motivation to launch the special counsel probe stems from its preconception that the Democratic Party was hiding something, Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee said, "The People Power Party seems to be hugely mistaken."

"Perhaps the party was confident that its rival would end up rejecting its demand for a special counsel investigation. It mistook the Democratic Party's patience," Kim said.

Kim proposed that the special counsel probe cover allegations that the church broke the law in connection with political contributions, lobbying activities and its ties to politicians.

"Forming ties between a religion and a political party is a disruption of the constitutional order, which is a grave matter," Kim said. "A political party accused of violating such issues will face dissolution."

This was an apparent U-turn from the party's stance on Sunday, made in response to an announcement by the conservative People Power and Reform parties that the two had reached a consensus on a bill to launch the new special counsel.

On Sunday, Rep. Park Soo-hyun, senior spokesperson of the ruling party, downplayed chances of cooperating with the two opposition parties over the bill unless new findings emerged. No bills can pass without the ruling party's cooperation, as it controls a majority of seats in the National Assembly.

A presidential office official said on condition of anonymity that it would keep an eye on the future developments in the parliament and respect the National Assembly's decision. The offcial added it would continue to take stern action against any wrongdoings, regardless of political allegiance or public profile.

Former People Power Party whip Rep. Kweon Seong-dong is facing allegations of forming ties with religious sects and receiving illegal political funds from the Unification Church in 2022 to allow the sect to exert its influence over the party affairs.

But Chun Jae-soo, considered one of the hopefuls for the Busan mayor seat for the 2026 local election, stepped down from the Oceans Minister post amid allegations that he might also have received contributions from the sect in 2018.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young also faced allegations of wrongdoing concerning his relationship with the Unification Church, but has denied them, and refused to step down.