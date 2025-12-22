Hwang Minhyun said hello to fans on a livestream Sunday after he was discharged.

He completed his mandatory military duty as social service agent Saturday and thanked his fans for waiting for him.

“It still is awkward standing in front of a camera,” he confided adding that he had matured as a person as well as an artist through the experience.

He hinted at an event saying that he has been wanting to make time to meet fans in person to chat and sing, and that an announcement would come before the end of the year.

Hwang debuted as a member of boy group Nu’est in 2012 and expanded his career into acting. He played the male lead role in drama “Study Group” which aired this year. Nu’est disbanded in 2022 and he brought out first solo EP “Truth or Lie” in 2023.