Seoul National University has invalidated exam results after discovering multiple cases of cheating during an online final exam in one class, local media reported Monday.

According to the reports, about half of the 36 students enrolled in a liberal arts course in the natural sciences were found to have violated exam rules. The class was conducted remotely for students on a leave of absence for mandatory military service.

The university used monitoring software that logs activity when students open other windows while viewing exam questions. A teaching assistant reviewed the logs and found that nearly half of the students had accessed other windows during the test.

However, the logs did not show the specific content viewed, making it impossible for the university to conclusively verify individual acts of cheating. As a result, the professor invalidated all exam results rather than penalizing specific students and replaced the exam with an assignment.

Universities nationwide have been tightening oversight as cases of cheating using artificial intelligence tools increase.

SNU is also reviewing additional measures to address emerging forms of academic misconduct. The university plans to conduct in-person exams as a rule rather than online tests and to establish clearer guidelines on the use of AI. Professors will be required to specify AI-related policies in their course syllabi so students can clearly understand what is permitted.