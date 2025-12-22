“The Firstfruit,” the first solo album from NCT’s Mark nabbed the top spot on Billboard's list of the 25 best K-pop albums of 2025.

His album “is a deeply personal album, drawing on the Toronto-born rapper’s experiences from taking flights to home sickness and missing his mother,” the magazine wrote, adding that it “will take you on a journey from start to finish through Mark’s eyes.”

The 13-track set was released in April and led by single “1999,” with which he picked up three trophies on television music chart shows.

The album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 14 regions and sold more than half a million copies in the first week, the most for a solo debut effort from an SM Entertainment artist.