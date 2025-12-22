NewJeans exceeded 800 million plays on Spotify with its 2023 hit “Super Shy,” agency Ador said Sunday, citing the platform’s data.

It is the group’s third song to achieve the feat, after “OMG” and “Ditto.”

“Super Shy” is one of the three focus tracks from its second EP “Get Up.” The upbeat tune claimed No. 48 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 52 on UK’s Official Singles Top 100, scoring the quintet’s career best on both charts. The single logged eight- and nine-week runs on those charts, respectively.

The song was released in advance of the EP and swept all music charts at home as well and earned NewJeans first place on television music chart shows six times.

Meanwhile, Danielle was spotted last week participating in a volunteer work, delivering coal briquettes to help those in need weather the cold season.