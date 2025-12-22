BTS has shared insights about their preparations for next year's album during a livestream with fans.

Vowing to make next year "the year of BTS" the leader RM said, "A real big thing is coming," during the session Sunday.

J-hope also echoed the sentiment, describing the coming year as "crucial" for BTS.

Album recordings finished "months ago" and they are currently in the "revision" process, according to the group.

Regarding the album, RM hinted at some frustration with the album's progress, saying, "I hope the company show us a bit more care and support."

Jin responded by asking, "Don't you think they are still doing a lot for us though?"

"I am not sure. I don't usually discuss things like this, but I just wish they would embrace us a bit more." he said, while acknowledging that there are certain details the members can't share with fans.

The members indicated there will be opportunities to discuss their plan in the near future.

BTS is preparing for a new album expected to be released next spring, followed by a world tour. (Yonhap)