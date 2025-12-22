The ruling Democratic Party was set to introduce a bill Monday to establish a special tribunal for insurrection cases linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law.

The DP has pushed for the bill despite criticism it could be unconstitutional and undermine the judiciary's independence, citing perceived delays and unfairness in the trials of those implicated in the martial law case.

The main opposition People Power Party has vowed to launch a filibuster to block the bill, calling it "unjust," along with other judicial reform bills sought by the ruling party.

The DP-controlled National Assembly can vote to end a filibuster 24 hours after its launch.

Yoon and multiple former government officials, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, are currently on trial on insurrection charges over their involvement in the ousted former president's botched martial law bid.

The judiciary has voiced opposition against the bill, with the Supreme Court announcing last week it would install special panels to handle charges of insurrection, treason and mutiny in an apparent alternative to the DP's plan. (Yonhap)