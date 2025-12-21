South Korea on Sunday reported another highly pathogenic avian influenza infection at a duck farm in South Jeolla Province, marking the 16th such case at a poultry farm this season.

The latest case was detected at a farm in Naju, 285 kilometers south of Seoul, which raises 23,000 ducks, according to the central disaster management headquarters.

Authorities said they are implementing special quarantine measures at the affected farm, and strengthening monitoring of related facilities and vehicles to prevent further spread of the disease.

They also plan to conduct intensive inspections at more than 200 duck farms in the region starting Monday. (Yonhap)