South Korea and the United States will have several discussions all at once next year on implementing agreements reached in the summits between their leaders, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Saturday.

Wi visited Washington earlier in the week to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as the US national security adviser, and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

Wi, who traveled to Canada after his Washington stop, told Yonhap News Agency that South Korea and the US are on the same page as far as how they will go about implementing summit agreements.

When asked if the two allies will prioritize some issues over others when going ahead with their talks, Wi said, "We will launch all the discussions at once, regardless of priorities."

"In regard to civil uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing and building nuclear-powered submarines, we will have simultaneous talks starting in the new year."

To that end, Wi's office has formed separate task forces for nuclear-powered submarines and for uranium enrichment to prepare for working-level talks with the US.

"I think things are progressing well between South Korea and the US," Wi said. "The US has described our alliance as 'exemplary.' We want to build on that momentum as we look to accelerate our follow-up efforts."

To facilitate South Korea's manufacturing of nuclear-powered submarines, the allies have agreed to sign a separate agreement based on Section 91 of the Atomic Energy Act, which allows the US president to authorize the transfer of nuclear materials for military purposes.

Following two summits in August and October between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, the two countries released a joint fact sheet outlining their agreements.

The US committed to supporting South Korea in its efforts toward civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses. It also includes US approval for and its commitment to advancing Seoul's drive for nuclear-powered submarines. (Yonhap)