SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions, a pioneering genetic testing company, announced key achievements at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia Congress 2025—held in Singapore on December 5–7. Highlights included a full-house symposium, seven scientific abstracts with two earning Best Poster designations, and meaningful engagement with thousands of oncologists from across the Asia-Pacific region at the company's exhibition booth.

2025 has marked a year of substantial progress for Gene Solutions, with expanded presence and partnerships across India, Turkey, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, and Mainland China. The company advanced precision oncology through Asia's first multicancer early detection (MCED) test in a large prospective study of 9,024 participants (published in BMC Medicine). In parallel, a real-world circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) molecular residual disease (MRD) study involving 623 patients (published in JCO Oncology Advances, ASCO Publications) demonstrated high accuracy for early relapse detection versus imaging, supporting more timely interventions.

Symposium Highlights: AI-Powered Liquid Biopsy & Multi-Omics Across the Cancer Care Continuum

Chaired by Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong (The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR) and Prof. Nick Pavlakis (The University of Sydney, Australia), the symposium — "Ai-powered Liquid Biopsy And Multi-omics In Action: Bridging The Gap In Genomic Insights Across The Asia-pacific Region"— drew a full-house audience. It featured actionable clinical evidence spanning early detection, treatment selection, and post-treatment monitoring.

Faculty included Asst. Prof. Aaron Tan Chia-Ken (National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore), Dr. Le Son Tran and Dr. Dang L. Nguyen (Medical Genetics Institute, Vietnam), and Prof. Aya El Helali (The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR). Key topics addressed:

Selected faculty insights:

"The challenge is balancing multi-cancer early detection performance with affordability—we achieve this via robust feature engineering, supervised machine learning, and high-quality multi-omics training datasets" said Dr. Le Son Tran.

"In early-stage cancer, cancers may still recur in some patients despite adjuvant treatment, while some patients may already be cured and do not need additional adjuvant therapy. MRD testing has the potential to transform how we manage these patients by allowing clinicians to escalate or de-escalate treatment more appropriately" added Asst. Prof. Tan Chia-Ken Aaron.

"AI driven biomarkers won't replace molecular testing; they will amplify it—especially when tissue is limited" commented Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong.

Scientific Recognition: Seven Abstracts and Two Best Posters

Gene Solutions presented seven posters spanning MCED, tumor profiling, MRD, immunotherapy, and population genetics. Two studies received Best Poster awards:

Best Poster (229P) – Integrated cfRNA + ctDNA Liquid Biopsy for Improved Early Colorectal Cancer Screening — Trang T. Tran

Best Poster (183P) – Scalable Platform to Produce Allogenic NonGenetically Modified NK Cells and Predict Cytotoxicity in Solid Tumors — Thu Dao

Additional abstracts:

Exhibition Engagement:

Live demonstrations and clinical discussions at Gene Solutions' exhibition booth engaged thousands of oncologists and researchers from across Asia, underscoring the need for accessible, high precision genomic solutions to improve patient outcomes

"Our presence at ESMO Asia program highlighted regionally validated multi-omics solutions—from SPOT-MAS to K-TRACK and K-4CARE—alongside the recognition of our scientific contributions through two Best Poster awards" said Dr. Sinh Nguyen, Oncology Medical Director, Gene Solutions. ''Moving into 2026, we remain committed to enhancing access through costs optimization, and strategic partnerships, enabling broader patient benefit from earlier detection, informed treatment decisions, and real-time monitoring."

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable. Leveraging multi-omics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio, including next-generation prenatal screening for fetal and maternal health (triSure), multi-cancer early detection (SPOT-MAS), and comprehensive tumor profiling and ctDNA monitoring (K-TRACK, K-4CARE).

Since 2017, Gene Solutions has performed over three million genetic tests worldwide through CAP-accredited laboratories across multiple markets. Through continuous innovation and strategic collaborations, the company is advancing earlier cancer detection, precision care and reproductive health globally.

For more information, visit www.genesolutions.com or contact pr@genesolutions.com

Important Disclaimer

Tests described may be offered as laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) in CAP-accredited laboratories; availability and regulatory status vary by country/jurisdiction. Results are for professional use only. Performance characteristics are study-specific and may vary by population, setting, or sample quality. This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations regarding study outcomes, test performance, clinical utility, partnerships, and potential benefits. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory, clinical, market, and competitive factors. Gene Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these statements.