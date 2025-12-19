A woman in her 60s died after crashing her car into a hagwon bus while driving on the wrong side of the road in western Seoul, police said Friday.

The car first crashed into a roadside tree and subsequently into the bus operated by a private education institution at an intersection in Yeongdeungpo Ward, western Seoul, at 3:25 p.m., killing the driver, police said.

The bus driver and a teacher inside the bus were injured, while four pedestrians sustained minor injuries. No student was on the bus during the time of the incident, police added.

Investigators plan to look into the cause of the crash by analyzing security cameras installed in the area and the black boxes of other vehicles.

They have also requested forensic authorities for an analysis of the crashed vehicle and an autopsy of the deceased driver. (Yonhap)