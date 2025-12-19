When the weather turns freezing, libraries offer the perfect refuge. Even the scent of books sometimes bring a sense of comfort.

Libraries specializing in art, craft and architecture in and around Seoul, filled with books bearing visually striking covers, are a place to linger — particularly for those who want to take their time and deepen their understanding.

Art libraries as winter hideaways in Seoul

Two hideaway spaces in the heart of Seoul are well known among art enthusiasts: Design Library and Art Library, run by Hyundai Card located in the Samcheong-dong and Itaewon-dong neighborhoods, respectively, offer some 26,000 books on art, architecture and design. By downloading the Dive App, visitors can enter free of charge.

The larger of the two is Hyundai Card Design Library, which holds 19,000 books on painting, drawing, photography, design, architecture and fashion. For architecture itself, the library has some 13,000 books.

The three-story building combines features of a Korean traditional house with a sleek modern structure. Full-length windows allow visitors to look out onto the courtyard while they relax inside.

It also houses a rare book collection, which requires advanced reservation. The publications include Life magazine (1883–2002), the renowned American photography magazine known for its objective portrayal of both public figures and everyday life, along with the complete archive of Italian design and architecture magazine Domus (1928-present).

Hyundai Card Art Library Itaewon-dong opened relatively recently, in 2022 — the space is a home in Seoul for art catalogs published by the Museum of Modern Art, New York City. Art exhibition catalogs of the Venice Biennale from 1895 to the present day are also here.

The library also runs a moving image room that invites visitors to see early media and performance art of the 1960s and 1970s that expanded the boundaries of contemporary art.

The art library is located on the second floor of Hyundai Card Vinyl and Plastic, a music store that welcomes visitors to explore various genres.

It is less widely known that Seoul Museum of Craft Art in Anguk-dong, Seoul, has a library on its first floor, dedicated to craft and fine art.

The library holds some 10,000 books and journals on craft art and fine art. The museum also holds some 15,000 documents at the craft archives room located on the third floor.

A five-minute walk from the craft museum is the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.

The state-run museum has an art library dedicated to modern and contemporary art — and if you want a space to delve into Korean art history, this place is it. The library holds some 37,000 books on art and 9,200 journals and magazines with a particular emphasis on Korean art.

The museum’s library, with its sun-filled floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious, comfortable seating, has become a popular destination.

Materials related to the exhibition “Ron Mueck,” which opened in April and drew more than 530,000 visitors, have been particularly popular. In particular, books on photography and media art have been among the most frequently consulted, according to the museum.

From Gwacheon to Uijeongbu

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea’s Gwacheon venue in Gyeonggi Province also has a library. Since renovations last year, it has seen a surge in popularity — the standout feature is its popular “Big Book” display, featuring around 290 oversized volumes designed to offer a more vivid and immersive way to experience artworks.

The library has some 22,000 books and journals on modern and contemporary art. People will soon be able to check the availability of materials through the search system on the art library’s website, scheduled to open in 2026 for both the Seoul and Gwacheon art libraries.

The Uijeongbu Art Library in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, is geared up not only for art enthusiasts but for family, as it runs a section for children’s books on the second floor.

The three-story location opened in 2019, combining an art library and gallery spaces for exhibitions. It went viral after BTS member RM, known for his interest in art and reading, made a visit to the museum sharing a photo on his social media.

It holds a variety of exhibitions related to art in support of artists such as the ongoing show “Art Studio in Library IV,” which is an open-call program providing exhibition opportunities to a total of 20 chosen artists.

A cafe on the third floor allows visitors to enjoy a drink while reading and taking in views of the surrounding area.

The library won the excellence award at the Korean Architecture Awards in 2020 for its balancing its identity as a specialized art museum with its function as an open public space.