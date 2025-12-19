Travel in 2026 is expected to be faster, more intentional and increasingly shaped by younger travelers, with a shift toward short overseas trips, nature-based escapes and purpose-driven journeys tied to major cultural events.

One of the most notable changes is the rise of ultra-short international travel, led largely by Gen Z. Trips lasting just one or two days are growing faster than long vacations, as many younger travelers choose intense, experience-packed itineraries over extended downtime. Influenced by social media platforms such as TikTok, Gen Z travelers are willing to cross continents for music, food and cultural immersion, often favoring energetic cities over resort-style destinations.

Cities drawing heightened interest from Gen Z include Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Marrakech, as well as Busan, which Airbnb identifies as a rising global favorite. Travelers are flocking to Korea's second-largest city for its coastal walks, night markets, street food and hands-on experiences such as Korean cooking classes and contemporary art spaces.

The report also revealed a growing desire to disconnect from screens and reconnect with nature. Searches for accommodation near national parks are on the rise worldwide, signaling a broader movement toward recovery and mental rejuvenation through outdoor travel.

Interest is rising around destinations near protected natural areas, including Greece’s Crete, Italy’s Sardinia and Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park. In the US, national park-adjacent stays saw search growth of more than 30 percent, especially among solo travelers.

Major global events are also reshaping travel patterns.

Airbnb data shows that nearly two-thirds of the most-searched travel dates and destinations next year align with high-profile cultural and sporting events, including the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the FIFA World Cup and music festivals such as Coachella. Cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Milan and Indio, California, are recording sharp spikes in search activity around event periods, underscoring the continued appeal of “once-in-a-lifetime” travel.

Another notable trend is the resurgence of solo travel, fueled by a growing focus on self-discovery over couple-based trips. Destinations such as Tromso in Norway, Florida Keys and Portugal’s Algarve region are gaining traction among solo travelers seeking slower-paced experiences, wellness activities and scenic reflection.

Food-driven travel is also expanding beyond dining alone. Baking classes, wine tastings and hands-on culinary workshops are among the most-booked experiences on Airbnb, with destinations such as Paris, Tokyo and Lisbon emerging as hubs for experiential gastronomy.

Together, these trends suggest travel in 2026 will be less about distance and duration, and more about meaning, momentum and personal connection.