Vixx is eyeing a comeback as a full group soon, according to a local media report on Friday.

Hyuk, the youngest of the four, is set to be discharged next month. He is currently serving his mandatory military duty as a social service agent.

Upon being discharged, the bandmates will start preparing for all-member activities. Their last official group endeavor was a fan meeting held in May last year, but Hyuk, already enlisted, was absent. The band’s latest album was fifth EP “Continuum” from 2023 but N did not participate due to schedule conflicts.

Ken hinted at the reunion in an interview in October, saying that it might be possible when Hyuk was discharged.

Vixx debuted in 2012 as a group of six but Ravi and Hongbin left, in 2023 and 2020, respectively.