Illit brings holiday cheer to its recent single “Not Cute Anymore” with remixes released Friday, its agency Belift Lab announced.

The title track from the group’s first single album will be offered in six different arrangements, including an upbeat holiday party remix and a dreamy holiday night edit.

Illit released the single last month, claiming first place on TV music chart shows twice with the title track. The single ranked No. 3 on Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking chart, while the music video topped YouTube's trending music videos worldwide chart.

On Jan. 13, the group will release its second digital single in Japan, “Sunday Morning,” which will also be the opening theme song for Season 2 of the Japanese animated series “Tis Time for 'Torture,' Princess.”