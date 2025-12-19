A popular mukbang YouTuber, known as Short Mouth Sun, has admitted to illegally receiving medical services and announced she will suspend all broadcasting activities.

In a post on her YouTube channel Friday, the YouTuber, whose real name is Kim Mi-kyung, apologized for "causing concern" and said she decided to "drop out of the programs and suspend activities."

Her announcement came a day after reports surfaced suggesting she was involved in the illegal medical service controversy surrounding comedian Park Na-rae and SHINee's Key, both of whom admitted to receiving medical service from an unlicensed practitioner known as "injection aunt."

The YouTuber runs a mukbang channel, with more than 1.75 million subscribers, showing her eat large quantities of food while interacting with audiences through a camera. She has starred on tvN's "Amazing Saturday" since 2018, alongside Park and Key. (Yonhap)