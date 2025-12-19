More than 2,400 students admitted through early decision to South Korea’s top three universities — Seoul National University, Yonsei University and Korea University — declined to enroll, the highest number in five years, local media reported Friday.

The trend was particularly pronounced among students admitted to science and engineering programs, as preference for medical schools continues to grow.

According to Jongro Academy, a major college entrance exam preparatory institute, 2,415 students who were accepted to the three universities for the 2026 academic year ultimately decided not to enroll, largely due to multiple admissions. The figure compares with 2,246 in 2022, 2,213 in 2023, 2,087 in 2024 and 2,369 in 2025.

By university, 131 admitted students declined enrollment at Seoul National University, while 1,025 did so at Yonsei University and 1,259 at Korea University.

The number of students turning down enrollment rose notably among science and engineering programs. A total of 1,305 students admitted to those majors opted not to enroll, up 61 from the previous year and the highest level in five years.

“Although the admission quota for medical schools was reduced, a significant portion of students admitted to science and engineering programs at the three universities appear to have chosen medical schools instead,” said Lim Sung-ho, head of Jongro Academy. “That number is expected to grow further as students with multiple offers from other universities make their decisions.”