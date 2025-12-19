The Korean Actors Association retracted its announcement early Friday that incorrectly stated stage actress Yoon Seok-hwa had died and apologized for the confusion.

"We offer our deepest apology to the family and fans for causing confusion by failing to verify the facts," the association said. "We especially feel responsibility for causing great pain to the family who hope for her fast recovery."

The veteran actress underwent surgery for a malignant brain tumor in October 2022 and has been battling with the illness since then. She is in critical condition, according to the association. (Yonhap)