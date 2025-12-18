More than 60 police officers have come under scrutiny by their own agency in connection with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law last December, data showed Thursday.

According to data submitted by the National Police Agency to Rep. Chai Hyun-il of the ruling Democratic Party, a total of 65 officers were placed under inspection over the past year.

Of the four officers indicted on charges including playing key roles in an alleged insurrection, the NPA said three were referred to the disciplinary committee following internal investigations.

One of them was Kim Bong-sik, former chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Earlier in the day, the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the NPA.

With the ruling, Cho was immediately removed from office, a year after he was impeached by the National Assembly for allegedly blocking lawmakers from entering the parliamentary compound on Dec. 3, 2024, to vote to lift the decree. (Yonhap)