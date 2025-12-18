Signing of a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement would give South Korea-Georgia trade a significant boost, and lay foundations for deeper bilateral ties, outgoing Georgian Ambassador to South Korea Tarash Papaskua said Wednesday.

“Hopefully, we will be able to sign it early next year — maybe in the first quarter, as soon as the time is right,” Papaskua said during a meeting with Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young.

"This will be a major boost for trade,” he said.

The ambassador presented a plaque of appreciation to Herald Media Group, praising The Korea Herald for advancing Korea-Georgia economic and cultural diplomacy through business forums, innovative platforms and media partnerships.

Recalling participation in the inaugural World Traditional Dress Show cohosted by The Korea Herald on Friday, he said, “Korea’s ability to integrate its culture into all aspects of life — official, diplomatic, and social — is truly impressive.”

“Meetings may be forgotten, but appreciation for culture stays. Korean culture will remain with me for many years,” he added.

Reciprocating the envoy with a Korean calligraphy painting and echoing with Papaskua, Choi highlighted the growing global reach of K-content and the strong potential for cooperation.

“Through CEPA with Georgia, the two sides can strengthen supply chain cooperation and expand exports and investments,” Choi said, highlighting the Caucasus region and Georgia’s strategic importance as a key energy corridor with access to major economic blocs.

“The Korea Herald will continue to serve as a bridge connecting Korea with the world through authentic news content and platforms that promote economic and cultural exchange,” Choi added.