As South Korea pushes to deploy artificial intelligence while retaining control over sensitive industrial data, a domestic AI developer is set to outline an alternative approach at an international academic workshop.

NC AI, the artificial intelligence subsidiary of Korean gaming giant NCSoft, said Thursday that it will present a research-in-progress paper at the Workshop on Information Technologies and Systems 2025 in Nashville on Friday. The paper proposes an industry-specific AI operations and governance framework to deploy large foundation models in regulated sectors.

The paper, titled “DomainOps: A Hybrid AI Governance Framework for Industry-Specific AI Transformation,” was accepted through peer review, according to the company. Founded in 1991, WITS is a long-running international forum focused on applied research in information systems and technology management.

NC AI describes DomainOps as an operational layer between foundation models and industrial users, designed to let companies fine-tune and run AI systems while retaining control over data ownership, compliance and governance. In its research summary, the company argues that current approaches often force a choice between sovereignty-focused initiatives that lack viable business models and commercial hyperscale platforms that centralize control.

The research is being conducted under the Ministry of Science and ICT’s “Independent AI Foundation Model Development Project,” a government-led program aimed at reducing reliance on foreign AI technologies. NC AI is one of five companies selected for the initiative.

The work involves a consortium of 54 industry, academic and research organizations contributing sector-specific data and expertise, NC AI said.

NC AI CEO Lee Yeon-soo said the presentation intends to show how South Korea is translating sovereign AI goals into practical deployment models on the international stage.