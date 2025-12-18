LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Reiner made his first court appearance Wednesday in Los Angeles on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, while the couple's other two children made their first public statement on their crushing loss.

Nick Reiner, 32, did not enter a plea as he appeared from behind glass in a custody area in the large Los Angeles courtroom where newly charged defendants are arraigned. He was in shackles and wearing a blue, padded suicide prevention smock used in jail.

His arraignment was postponed until Jan. 7 at his attorney's request. He spoke only to say "yes, your honor" to agree to the date. He is being held without bail.

His older brother Jake Reiner and younger sister Romy Reiner released their statement through a family spokesperson.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," they said. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

The brother and sister said they are "grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Also Wednesday, the LA County Medical Examiner listed the primary cause of death for both Rob and Michele Reiner as “multiple sharp force injuries” as the office released its investigators' initial findings.

The office said more investigation is needed before further details will be revealed, but the bodies can now be released to the family.

The cause of death was consistent with police describing the couple as having stab wounds.

After the court hearing, Nick Reiner's attorney, Alan Jackson, called the case “a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family.” He said the proceedings will be very complex and asked that the circumstances be met "not with a rush to judgment, not with jumping to conclusions."

Jackson declined to answer shouted questions from dozens of reporters surrounding him and has not addressed the guilt or innocence of his client.

Nick Reiner was charged Tuesday with killing Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

They were killed sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday, the District Attorney's Office said. They were found dead late in the afternoon in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Nick Reiner did not resist when he was arrested hours later in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California, 23 kilometers from the crime scene, police said.

The two counts of first-degree murder come with special circumstances of multiple murders and an allegation that the defendant used a dangerous weapon, a knife. The additions could mean a greater sentence.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a Tuesday news conference that his office has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Rob Reiner was the Emmy-winning star of the sitcom “All in the Family” who went on to direct films including “Stand by Me,” “The Princess Bride,” and "When Harry Met Sally,” whose star Meg Ryan paid tribute to the Reiners Wednesday.

“Thank you, Rob and Michelle, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country,” Ryan said in an Instagram post.

“I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy.” Rob Reiner met Michele Singer Reiner during the shooting of the classic rom-com, and he said the meeting inspired him to change the film to have a happy ending.

Ryan's co-star Billy Crystal, a close friend of Rob Reiner for decades, was part of a group that also included Albert Brooks, Martin Short and Larry David that released a statement mourning and celebrating the couple Tuesday night.

“They were a special force together — dynamic, unselfish and inspiring,” the statement said. “We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.” Rob Reiner has another daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his first marriage, to actor-director Penny Marshall.

Nick Reiner's attorney Jackson is a high-profile defense attorney and former LA County prosecutor who represented Harvey Weinstein at his Los Angeles trial and Karen Read at her intensely followed trials in Massachusetts. He was a central figure in the HBO documentary on the Read case.

On the other side will be Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian, whose recent cases included the Menendez brothers' attempt at resentencing and the trial of Robert Durst.

Authorities have not said anything about a motive for the killings and would give few details when asked at the news conference.