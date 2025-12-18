Yoon Bomi of Apink is planning to wed producer Rado after nine years of dating, according to a local media report Thursday.

Her agency WithUs Entertainment confirmed the news, and she uploaded a handwritten letter for her fans as well.

“I have worked up courage to write this since I believe it is right that this should come straight from me to my precious Pandas,” she wrote addressing her group's official fandom community, promising that she will unwaveringly continue her career to repay fans support.

The singer and producer met while working on Apink’s album in 2016 and went public as a couple last year. Apink is set to release 11th EP “Re: Love” next month.

Rado is the songwriter of hit songs including Twice’s “TT” and “Cheer Up” and set up HighUp Entertainment, home of girl group StayC, in 2017.