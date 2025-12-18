National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has met with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright for talks that likely centered on South Korea's push for civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing in line with recent summit agreements, sources said Wednesday.

Wi and Wright met in Washington for discussions related to the joint fact sheet detailing the outcome of the two summits between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump on trade and security, sources familiar with the matter said.

In the joint fact sheet, the United States committed to supporting South Korea for "the process that will lead to its civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses." It also includes US approval for and its commitment to advancing Seoul's drive for nuclear-powered submarines.

The two sides likely discussed efforts to move forward with the summit agreements, with a particular note on advancing Seoul's drive for securing uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities for civil purposes, as well as building the strategic vessels.

Under a bilateral energy pact with the US, South Korea is permitted to enrich uranium to levels of up to 20 percent and to reprocess spent fuel, but only with US consent, effectively barring it from carrying out those activities.

As for nuclear-powered submarines, South Korea is reportedly seeking a US exception under Section 91 of the Atomic Energy Act, which allows the US president to authorize the transfer of nuclear materials for military purposes.

Based on that, Australia signed a separate agreement with the US for its nuclear-powered submarine project under the AUKUS security partnership.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Washington on Tuesday, Wi said he would explore the possibility of having a separate bilateral deal to allow for such an exception. (Yonhap)