Yoon Bo-mi of K-pop girl group Apink will marry her longtime boyfriend, songwriter and producer Rado, next year, her agency said Thursday.

In a handwritten letter posted on her fan page, the 32-year-old singer shared news of the wedding, scheduled for May, saying she will marry the person "who has been with me for years, sharing life's everyday moments with me through both joyful and challenging times," according to With Us Entertainment.

The couple has been dating since 2017.

Rado, 41, produced girl group STAYC and has made numerous hit songs, including Chung Ha's "Gotta Go," TWICE's "Like OOH-AHH," miss A's "Bad Girl Good Girl" and Apink's "Only One."

Apink, which debuted in April 2011, is set to return with its 11th EP, "RE: Love," on Jan. 5 to mark its 15th anniversary. (Yonhap)