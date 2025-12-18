President Lee Jae Myung was set to receive a policy briefing Thursday from the defense ministry and its affiliated agencies, with a likely focus on military reform following the failed martial law attempt by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The policy briefings are a process in which government ministries report to the president their key policy agendas and priorities, and the president gives directions. They usually take place in the early part of the presidency.

On Thursday, Lee will be briefed by the Ministry of National Defense, the Military Manpower Administration, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, among others.

The briefing is expected to address the Lee government's push to retake the wartime operational control from the US, fostering the defense industry and other issues.

Also drawing attention is whether and how Lee will address the military's deep involvement in Yoon's botched martial law imposition last December. Many of the military personnel are undergoing investigations or have been indicted over their martial law involvement.

Thursday's policy briefing will be the fifth session since the series began last week with the finance ministry and its affiliated agencies.

The briefings have been broadcast live since the first session, but parts of the defense ministry's briefing are expected to be held behind closed doors due to the sensitive national security issues involved. (Yonhap)