Police found no explosives at Kakao Corp.'s office in Pangyo, south of Seoul, on Wednesday, after a 2 1/2-hour search following the second bomb threat in two days, authorities said.

The threat was posted on the company's customer service website at 7:04 p.m., similar to one made two days earlier, according to the police.

On Monday, a person who identified himself as a high school dropout, posted two threats on the site, claiming he had planted a homemade bomb in the building. He also demanded the company wire him money worth 10 billion won ($6.75 million). Police searched the building but found no explosives at that time.

On Wednesday evening, the operator of KakaoTalk evacuated employees for safety, as some 40 police officers were dispatched to search the 15-story building.

Police have not yet determined if the same person made both threats. The individual responsible for Monday's threat claimed he was not involved in Wednesday's incident. (Yonhap)