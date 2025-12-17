The head of the state arms procurement agency and the top British envoy in Seoul held talks Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.

In the meeting, DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol and British Ambassador Colin Crooks concurred on the significance of a strategic partnership between South Korean defense firm Hanwha Ocean Co. and British defense firm Babcock, according to DAPA.

They also noted that ongoing cooperation between Hanwha Systems Co. and Britain's BAE Systems on satellites and envisioned cooperation on developing advanced aircraft engines could potentially lead to joint exports, and agreed to hold follow-up consultations next year.

"Britain is a key value-sharing friendly nation and is an optimal partner ... in the arms industry," Lee said, voicing hope their bilateral cooperation would lead to tangible outcomes. (Yonhap)