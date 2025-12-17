South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Wednesday reaffirmed its view that interpretation of the Korean War armistice should be limited to its military nature, stressing that the agreement does not prohibit the peaceful use of the Demilitarized Zone.

"The Armistice Agreement, as stipulated in its preamble, is purely military in nature and does not ban the peaceful use of the DMZ," the ministry said in a statement responding to an earlier statement from the United Nations Command.

In its statement, the UNC emphasized that under the armistice, authority over access control to the southern part of the DMZ rests exclusively with the UNC.

The UNC cited provisions of the 1953 Armistice Agreement stating that civil administration and relief activities in the portion of the DMZ south of the Military Demarcation Line fall under the responsibility of the UNC commander, and that no military or civilian personnel may enter the zone without authorization from the Military Armistice Commission.

The debate comes as Seoul, which fields the vast majority of troops responsible for maintaining security along the DMZ, seeks greater authority over access to the area.

On Dec. 8, ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers, including Reps. Lee Jae-gang and Han Jeoung-ae, introduced bills that would allow the South Korean government to authorize entry into the DMZ for peaceful and civilian activities.

The proposals would permit government-approved access to the zone “notwithstanding the Armistice Agreement,” and would give the legislation precedence over existing DMZ-related laws.

The Unification Ministry also expressed support for the legislative initiative, saying it agrees with the bills’ intent. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has highlighted the need for such legislation, linking the issue to South Korea’s territorial sovereignty.

The issue follows a series of similar cases. Earlier this month, the UNC rejected a request by Kim Hyun-jong, first deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, to visit a Korean War remains recovery site inside the DMZ.

In June, Cardinal You Heung-sik — the first Korean to serve as a prefect of a Vatican dicastery — was also denied entry. During the Moon Jae-in administration (2017-22), which emphasized engagement with North Korea, several proposed inter-Korean exchange projects likewise encountered friction with the UNC over plans involving access through the zone.

The Armistice, signed in 1953 by the UN Command on behalf of South Korea, along with North Korea and China’s People’s Volunteer Army, established the Military Armistice Commission to supervise compliance within the DMZ. South Korea was not a direct signatory to the agreement.

With North Korea and China no longer participating in the commission, the UNC has effectively assumed those functions and exercises approval authority in practice.

The UNC, established in 1950, is now led by a US four-star general who also serves as the commander of US Forces Korea and the commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.