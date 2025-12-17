Highlight is releasing a live album Thursday, the boy group's agency Around Us announced Wednesday.

It will be the first such set from the band and will let its fans relive the live performances of 25 songs Highlight put on stage throughout tour “Ride or Die.” The concert series was held in seven cities in Asia, from Seoul and Tokyo to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur between July and September.

The album, also available in limited edition, will include “Chains,” which fronted its newest effort, sixth EP “From Real to Surreal,” as well as its previous hits. The lead single, co-written by Lee Gikwang earned the band a trophy on a television music chart show.

On Monday, the four members will take to a livestream and look back on the year with their fans.