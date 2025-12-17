Jongho of Ateez released a video addition to his solo single “To Be Your Light” on Wednesday.

In the music video, Jongho takes a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the times he spent with friends.

The track is from Ateez's 12th EP “Golden Hour: Part 3 In Your Fantasy Edition,” which included solo works from all eight members. It was unveiled ahead of the album's release at the group’s two-day concert at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, July 5-6.

The live show signaled the beginning of the “In Your Fantasy” tour, which spans across 25 cities around the world. The band wrapped up the Japan leg of the tour in late October and will resume concerts in January, visiting seven more cities in Asia and two in Australia.