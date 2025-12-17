Former Vice Land Minister Kim Oh-jin was placed under arrest Wednesday on charges linked to favoritism allegations surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential residence.

The Seoul Central District Court issued arrest warrants for Kim and a former presidential official, surnamed Hwang, citing concerns they may destroy evidence.

The two are accused of involvement in helping 21 Gram, an interior company without proper licensing, be improperly chosen for the presidential residence's relocation and renovation work, following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's election victory in March 2022.

Yoon relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to what was then the defense ministry compound in Yongsan and the presidential residence to what was formerly the foreign minister's official residence.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, mandated to investigate corruption allegations surrounding the former first lady, suspects 21 Gram received preferential treatment on the back of its ties to the former president's wife.

The company is known to have sponsored exhibitions held by Kim's former company, Covana Contents, and designed and built its office.

The Presidential Security Service is said to have initially selected another company for the relocation but suddenly replaced it with 21 Gram in May 2022.

During his arrest warrant hearing Tuesday, the former vice land minister reportedly said the higher-ups had "strongly recommended" 21 Gram while acknowledging the recommendation is suspected to have reflected the former first lady's wishes. (Yonhap)