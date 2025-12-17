Top security adviser to discuss possibility of deal with US for S. Korea's push for nuclear-powered subs

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has said he will navigate the possibility of establishing a separate bilateral agreement with Washington for Seoul's drive to build nuclear-powered submarines.

Wi made the remarks as he arrived in Washington on Tuesday, about a month after the allies released a joint fact sheet outlining trade and security agreements reached during the second summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

"In the case of Australia, an exception was granted in accordance with Section 91 of the US Atomic Energy Act, which requires a separate bilateral agreement," Wi told reporters. "Since we may also need that, I will discuss such a possibility."

Wi's remarks were seen as referring to how Australia and the United States signed a bilateral agreement based on the US law that paved the way for them to circumvent an existing bilateral nuclear energy agreement to back Australia's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines.

Currently, South Korea is banned from using nuclear material for military purposes under a bilateral civil nuclear energy cooperation pact.

On whether a separate consultative body will be launched to support Seoul's nuclear-powered submarine bid, Wi said he will seek ways to accelerate consultations.

"There are preparations from our side, and I will see what is going on with the US side," Wi said. "While there have not yet been talks on launching consultative bodies for different issues, I will look for ways to expedite consultations."

In regards to uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing capabilities, Wi said follow-up measures are necessary, noting that agreements have been made in broader terms.

Asked whether the issue of accelerating dialogue between the two Koreas, as well as that between Washington and Pyongyang, will also be discussed during his visit, Wi said he plans to exchange opinions over the agenda and possibly meet officials from the United Nations.

"It is true that a favorable atmosphere has been established in the South Korea-US alliance, among other alliances of the US, which could be an opportunity," Wi said. "Under such an atmosphere, North Korean relations should be handled well, and for that, South Korea-US coordination is important."

When asked about whether North Korea issues have taken a back seat for the US, Wi said he does not completely agree with such a view, adding that Seoul has so far focused more on stabilizing relations with key countries near the Korean Peninsula but looks forward to improvements in inter-Korean ties.

Wi is set to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington before returning home via New York. (Yonhap)