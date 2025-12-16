Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said Tuesday the government will introduce comprehensive policies to improve the concert environment in order to further promote K-pop.

Chae made the remarks during a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung.

The government aims to build a new dome stadium with a capacity of 50,000 seats that can be used as a concert venue, according to the minister.

In addition, arena-style concert halls will be constructed by several local governments, including Seoul and Goyang, just north of Seoul, to expand the foundation of K-pop.

"We will focus our efforts on expanding K-pop globally so that its international stature can become even more firmly established," he said.

To address the shortage of large-scale K-pop concert venues, the ministry plans to expand performance infrastructure through a phased approach.

"In the short term, we plan to utilize regional sports facilities as concert venues starting next year," Chae said.

He added that in the mid-term, several local governments have already begun constructing arena venues, including the Seoul Arena and the Goyang Arena.

"If construction proceeds without setbacks, several arenas are expected to be completed around 2027 or 2028," he said.