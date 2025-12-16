The nominee for the Korea Media Communications Commission said Tuesday he would consider introducing a ban on teenagers' use of social media platforms to protect underage users from harmful content online.

Kim Jong-cheol, a professor at Yonsei Law School who was nominated last month by President Lee Jae Myung to lead the KMCC, made the remark during his parliamentary confirmation hearing.

"I believe it is absolutely necessary," Kim said in response to a question on whether South Korea should introduce age restrictions similar to those adopted by Australia.

"Youth protection is one of the core issues among my key responsibilities, and I am prepared to pursue this task with a strong commitment," he added.

The Australian government recently banned teenagers under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, such as Instagram, X and TikTok, citing concerns over the negative impact of social media on young people and their exposure to cyberbullying, online scams and other harmful content.

Addressing the risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence technologies in the media sector, Kim said he plans to strengthen dispute resolution systems and reinforce the regulator's role in protecting users.

"As increasingly sophisticated AI technologies are being used for hacking and cyberterrorism, the number of victims in the media and communications sector is rising rapidly," he said. "At the same time, criticism is growing that our role in protecting social media users has weakened."

Nevertheless, Kim said he would also work to promote the adoption of AI in the broadcasting and media industry as a way to drive innovation and enhance the sector's global competitiveness. (Yonhap)