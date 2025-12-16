Koreans logged the world’s second-highest average number of daily steps this year, trailing only Hong Kong, according to data released Tuesday.

A report by US technology firm Garmin showed that Koreans averaged 9,969 steps per day, surpassing the global average of 8,000 steps. Hong Kong ranked first with an average of 10,663 steps.

The report found that running, walking and swimming were Koreans’ most popular fitness activities this year. Amid a nationwide running boom, outdoor running increased 61 percent from the previous year, while treadmill use rose 64 percent.

The sports industry unofficially estimates Korea’s running population at around 10 million people. Marathon events are held nationwide almost year-round.