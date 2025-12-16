South Korea-Qatar relations are becoming stronger, building upon mutual trust and a shared desire for long-term cooperation, Qatari Ambassador to Korea Khalid bin Ebrahim Al Hamar said Monday at a ceremony marking his country's National Day in Seoul.

Qatar’s National Day, observed on Dec. 18, marks the accession of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani in 1878, who unified the Qatari peninsula, bordered by Saudi Arabia and surrounded by the Persian Gulf.

“Qatar’s achievements are rooted in the foundations laid in 1878 by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani,” which have reinforced national identity, unity and progress through peaceful cooperation, said Al Hamar. He added that Qatar’s active diplomatic role as a mediator has earned it a global reputation as neutral and trustworthy.

Article 7 of Qatar’s Constitution anchors its foreign policy in peace, dialogue, mediation, balanced relations, respect for self-determination, and non-interference, as demonstrated by its mediation roles in conflicts in Palestine, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Sudan, Chad and Ukraine.

Highlighting Qatar-Korea ties, Al Hamar said bilateral relations, established in 1974 and elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, are deepening through major joint projects.

“In recent years, a number of joint projects … have emerged, confirming that cooperative relations between the two countries are growing stronger,” he said, citing a 2,000-megawatt solar power plant and major liquefied natural gas carrier projects as key examples.

“These projects mean more than just the execution of contracts; they are evidence of mutual trust and a strategic desire to strengthen long-term cooperation,” said the ambassador, referring to five joint “green and digital” initiatives with Korean companies.

From January to August 2025, South Korea imported 4.87 million tons of LNG and 3.7 million tons of crude oil from Qatar.

Both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in LNG, plant construction and shipbuilding, with Qatar ranking fifth in Korea’s overseas plant orders and Korean shipbuilders securing major LNG carrier contracts, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Meanwhile, Kwon Oh-eul, South Korea’s minister of patriots and veterans affairs, cited Qatar as “a central hub for commerce and logistics in the Gulf region” and “one of the wealthiest nations in the world.” “As leading nations in East and West Asia, deeper collaboration will pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future,” said the minister.