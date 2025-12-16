LG Electronics said Tuesday it will unveil its Micro RGB Evo television at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January, marking the first time it has applied its OLED light-control technology to an LCD TV.

The Micro RGB Evo, model MRGB95B, uses ultrasmall red, green and blue light-emitting diodes instead of conventional white LEDs in the LCD backlight, a design aimed at improving color accuracy and image quality. Performance depends largely on how precisely the backlight can be controlled and how accurately each RGB wavelength is reproduced, the company said.

LG applied the light-source control technology it has developed over 13 years of producing OLED TVs, adapting pixel-level control used in self-emissive OLED displays to independently manage RGB LEDs in an LCD backlight.

The television is powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3, the same processor used in LG’s 2026 OLED lineup. The processor supports Micro Dimming Ultra for fine brightness and contrast control, as well as Dual Super Upscaling, which simultaneously applies two AI-based upscaling processes.

LG said the Micro RGB Evo has received Triple 100-percent Color Coverage certification from global testing agency Intertek, meeting 100 percent of the BT.2020 broadcast standard, the DCI-P3 digital cinema standard and the Adobe RGB photo and graphics standard.

The product has also won a CES 2026 Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association, which evaluates entries based on technological advancement, design and user experience.

“The Micro RGB Evo is a premium LCD TV that incorporates LG’s OLED technology to deliver a new level of picture quality and color performance,” Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Electronics’ media entertainment solution business, said.

“It will provide a differentiated viewing experience for customers worldwide.”