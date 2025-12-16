SK Group said Tuesday it has donated 20 billion won ($13.6 million) to the Community Chest of Korea to support underprivileged people and community welfare programs as part of its year-end giving.

The conglomerate has made annual donations to the organization since 1999. This year’s contribution represents an 8 billion won increase from 2024, underscoring SK’s focus on corporate social responsibility and sustainable community development.

In addition, SK said employees across affiliates — including SK Innovation, SK Hynix, SK Siltron and SK AX — raised about 6 billion won through voluntary contributions.

Combined with funds pledged under the Community Chest’s Hope Sharing Campaign, total donations linked to SK’s year-end drive are expected to reach about 26 billion won.

“We hope this contribution can offer some comfort to neighbors facing a difficult winter amid economic uncertainty at home and abroad,” said Jee Dong-seob, president of the SK Supex Council’s Social Value Committee. “SK will continue to pursue initiatives that share growth and happiness with local communities and society.”

Beyond year-end donations, SK has maintained social support efforts throughout the year. Affiliates have operated programs such as providing lunch boxes to children at risk of hunger.

The group donated 2 billion won in March to support recovery from large-scale wildfires in the Gyeongsang provinces and Ulsan. SK also raised 2.3 billion won in July to aid communities hit by torrential rains.