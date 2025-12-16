JYP Entertainment shared the results of social contribution activities it has been carrying out since 2002 under the catchphrase “Every Dream Matters!”

Company head Park Jinyoung, along with artists Jun. K of 2PM and Yuna of Itzy, explained in detail what the company’s projects have accomplished in a video uploaded Monday.

The label has been helping to fund treatments for child patients and their families in need. In 2025, it focused on children suffering from serious illness and aided 803 at home and abroad. It has teamed up with nongovernmental organization World Vision and extended its reach to child patients in nine countries. Since 2020, the company has funded over 7.9 billion won ($537 million) in aid, helping 3,959 children.

In addition, JYP Entertainment has created picture books to offer messages of hope and encouragement to children undergoing treatment. This year, Twice and Itzy participated in one that is also available in Tagalog.