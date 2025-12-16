Taeyong of NCT wasted no time resuming his career and announced his solo tour via label SM Entertainment on Tuesday, just two days after he was discharged from the Navy.

The performer is set to go live in Seoul on Jan. 24-25 for a solo show dubbed “TY Track - Remastered.” It follows his first solo gig, “TY Track,” which was held in February 2024.

The Seoul concert will be followed by ten shows in six cities across Asia: Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 7; Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 16-17; Macao on Feb. 28 and March 1; Bangkok on March 28-29; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 11.

The NCT leader has two solo EPs under his belt, “Shalala” and “TAP,” which were released in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Taeyong will first step back into the spotlight on Christmas when he appears in an SBS music program.